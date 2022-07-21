Rebel News Banner Ad - Alberta Prosperity Project

BREAKING: Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Minutes ago, US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, despite having received two doses of the vaccine and two boosters.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated in a press release this morning that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” she pointed out. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate and the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties during that time.”

Jean-Pierre also said that the White House will continue to provide daily updates regarding the situation “out of an abundance of transparency.”

This diagnosis comes the day after Joe Biden publicly said that he had cancer at a press conference about climate justice.

