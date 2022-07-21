BREAKING: Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Minutes ago, US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, despite having received two doses of the vaccine and two boosters.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated in a press release this morning that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.
BREAKING: Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2022
“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” she pointed out. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate and the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties during that time.”
Jean-Pierre also said that the White House will continue to provide daily updates regarding the situation “out of an abundance of transparency.”
This diagnosis comes the day after Joe Biden publicly said that he had cancer at a press conference about climate justice.
It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: "You're not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022
Today, Biden tested positive for covid. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcBQaEXH
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.