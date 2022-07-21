BREAKING: Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated in a press release this morning that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” she pointed out. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate and the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties during that time.”

Jean-Pierre also said that the White House will continue to provide daily updates regarding the situation “out of an abundance of transparency.”

This diagnosis comes the day after Joe Biden publicly said that he had cancer at a press conference about climate justice.