BREAKING LIVESTREAM: Two of the Coutts 4 are released from jail, Ezra Levant reacts
Ezra Levant is LIVE for an emergency broadcast to cover breaking developments in the Coutts 4 case. Two of the four men, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, have reached plea deals with the prosecutors and are now released.
The four men were arrested on serious charges linked to the Coutts border blockade in 2022, just prior to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Big news out of Coutts, Alta.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 6, 2024
Two of the men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade in 2022 plead guilty to minor charges and have been released for time served.
Did the prosecutors have no case? Was it all political?https://t.co/o7o5hiTHWC
- By Ezra Levant
