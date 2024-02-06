BREAKING LIVESTREAM: Two of the Coutts 4 are released from jail, Ezra Levant reacts

  • By Rebel News
  • February 06, 2024
BREAKING LIVESTREAM: Two of the Coutts 4 are released from jail, Ezra Levant reacts
Remove Ads

Ezra Levant is LIVE for an emergency broadcast to cover breaking developments in the Coutts 4 case. Two of the four men, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, have reached plea deals with the prosecutors and are now released.

The four men were arrested on serious charges linked to the Coutts border blockade in 2022, just prior to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Canada Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
stop_the_coverup_campaign_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

Stop the Coverup!

Rebel News has filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against David Lametti, Trudeau’s disgraced former Justice Minister. He broke the law by illegally imposing martial law on us. And now he’s breaking the law by deleting government records to cover his tracks.

Take Action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.