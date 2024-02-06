BREAKING LIVESTREAM: Two of the Coutts 4 are released from jail, Ezra Levant reacts

By Ezra Levant Stop the Coverup! Rebel News has filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against David Lametti, Trudeau’s disgraced former Justice Minister. He broke the law by illegally imposing martial law on us. And now he’s breaking the law by deleting government records to cover his tracks. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant is LIVE for an emergency broadcast to cover breaking developments in the Coutts 4 case. Two of the four men, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, have reached plea deals with the prosecutors and are now released.

The four men were arrested on serious charges linked to the Coutts border blockade in 2022, just prior to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.