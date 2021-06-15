BREAKING: Pastor Paul freed from jail after weeks behind bars

Pastor Paul Furlong from The Revival Christian Church in Narre Warren was arrested on the 29th of May for allegedly "inciting" church.

Police raided three of the Pastor's family members homes before finding him at his business.

A night court refused the Pastor's bail at the time, and for over two weeks, he's been rotting in jail.

Today, his outstanding legal team, funded by Rebel viewers, managed to set him free!

But this is just the beginning of Pastor Pauls' legal battle, and it already cost thousands of dollars just to get him bailed.

So, if you're able and willing, please donate what you can to recover the costs.

Exclusive video to follow.