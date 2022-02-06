BREAKING: Police begin ARRESTING convoy protesters outside Parliament

Rebel News

Update (8:07 p.m.): Ottawa-based lawyer reports getting calls from people in custody.

David is an Ottawa-area lawyer who has worked on lockdown cases.



If he says he's getting calls from people in custody, it's clear the massive sweep against Trudeau's opposition has begun. https://t.co/FUHVAetxTX — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 7, 2022

I have started to receive calls from people in custody. — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) February 7, 2022

Can’t confirm if this is true or not. I personally have still not seen any arrests made here in Ottawa. This man claims he saw people involved with the truckers convoy being put into the back of a police car. #TruckersConvoy2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/a2SGPwdYRy — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 7, 2022

Update (7:36 p.m.): CTV News is reporting that “several people” were arrested on charges of mischief for bringing material goods to the Freedom Convoy demonstrators.

Sunday night, Rebel News received reports of possible police action against the trucker convoy protest taking place in the nation's capital. Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is on the scene capturing the events developing in the area.

We are hearing reports of truckers having fuel taken from police and arrests possibly being made. We are on scene to confirm. Stay tuned for more updates. So far I have personally seen no arrests. #TruckersForFreedom https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/i1G2NrTQNF — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 6, 2022

A citizen journalist sent me this video that seems to show police seizing fuel from truckers. More reports to come — I’m on the streets right now.#TruckerConvoy https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/5PEwZcTRq6 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 6, 2022

More from Lincoln: police seem to be seizing fuel from truckers. Fuel is not an illegal substance; this really seems like lawlessness on the part of the police. I can't fathom what possible colour of right allows them to seize property without a warrant. https://t.co/B8mk9OJGOp — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 6, 2022

To clarify, as of 7:05 p.m., Rebel News reporters cannot confirm with our own eyes that police have arrested the truckers. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 7, 2022

Footage provided to Rebel News shows Ottawa police attempting to arrest someone for bringing fuel to the convoy before the midnight sate of emergency goes into effect https://t.co/XQqZr4vN0X for more. pic.twitter.com/F9hHsh24jp — Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) February 7, 2022

The reports of arrests and fuel confiscations come just two days after Ottawa police promised a “surge and contain” strategy to deal with the peaceful anti-COVID restriction protest that landed in the city on January 27.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a local state of emergency Sunday night to allow the city to take extraordinary measures to remove the truckers and their supporters.

Though police presence was high at the location of the alleged seizure of fuel, Lincoln could not confirm reports of police confiscating diesel.

Rebel News will be working to confirm if any arrests or seizures of supplies belonging to truckers are happening on the streets of Ottawa.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a registered Canadian charity with a focus on civil liberties, has deployed a street team of lawyers to help any truckers harangued by officials for peaceful protest. TDF's intake form can be found at www.TruckerLaw.ca.

