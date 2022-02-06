Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

BREAKING: Police begin ARRESTING convoy protesters outside Parliament

The Ottawa police force began arresting protesters shortly after the city declared a state of emergency following the ongoing Freedom Convoy occupation of Parliament Hill.

Rebel News
Update (8:07 p.m.): Ottawa-based lawyer reports getting calls from people in custody.

Update (7:36 p.m.): CTV News is reporting that “several people” were arrested on charges of mischief for bringing material goods to the Freedom Convoy demonstrators.

Sunday night, Rebel News received reports of possible police action against the trucker convoy protest taking place in the nation's capital. Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is on the scene capturing the events developing in the area.

The reports of arrests and fuel confiscations come just two days after Ottawa police promised a “surge and contain” strategy to deal with the peaceful anti-COVID restriction protest that landed in the city on January 27.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a local state of emergency Sunday night to allow the city to take extraordinary measures to remove the truckers and their supporters.

Though police presence was high at the location of the alleged seizure of fuel, Lincoln could not confirm reports of police confiscating diesel.

Rebel News will be working to confirm if any arrests or seizures of supplies belonging to truckers are happening on the streets of Ottawa.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a registered Canadian charity with a focus on civil liberties, has deployed a street team of lawyers to help any truckers harangued by officials for peaceful protest. TDF's intake form can be found at www.TruckerLaw.ca.

To support Rebel News independent journalism on the convoy protest across the country, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

TAKE ACTION

