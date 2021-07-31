BREAKING: Sky News Australia SUSPENDED from YouTube

YouTube has reportedly banned Sky News in Australia from posting to their 1.85M followers for allegedly breaching the platforms Covid misinformation policy.

Sky News Australia, which usually publishes dozens of videos a day, hasn't posted a video for more than two days to the platform. The news channel continues to post as usual to their Facebook page.

The suspension follows the Daily Telegraph cancelling Sky News presenter Alan Jones' column.

Alan Jones has been an outspoken critic of the government's Covid mandates since the pandemic began.

The popular presenter's videos have often gone viral on the Sky News YouTube channel.

Rebel News approached Sky News Australia for comment.

