BREAKING: Sky News Australia SUSPENDED from YouTube
YouTube has reportedly banned Sky News in Australia from posting to their 1.85M followers for allegedly breaching the platforms Covid misinformation policy.
Sky News Australia, which usually publishes dozens of videos a day, hasn't posted a video for more than two days to the platform. The news channel continues to post as usual to their Facebook page.
The suspension follows the Daily Telegraph cancelling Sky News presenter Alan Jones' column.
Alan Jones has been an outspoken critic of the government's Covid mandates since the pandemic began.
The popular presenter's videos have often gone viral on the Sky News YouTube channel.
Rebel News approached Sky News Australia for comment.
Want to avoid the censorship?
Sign up for our mailing list here and follow Rebel News on Rumble here.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.