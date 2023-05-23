BREAKING: 'Special rapporteur' David Johnston releases foreign interference report
The former governor general says a public process is necessary, but stopped short of recommending a public inquiry that critics of the Trudeau government were demanding.
‘Special Rapporteur’ David Johnston publicly disclosed his verdict on a public inquiry, claiming “a public review of classified intelligence cannot be done.”
“Our democracy is built on trust in our institutions, democracy, and each other,” said Johnston during a Tuesday press conference. “Foreign interference threatens that trust and undermines the trust in our government’s ability to protect our democracy.”
“Canadians deserve answers into whether the government failed to protect our democracy.”
The ‘special rapporteur’ said he worked “closely” with intelligence agencies to disclose what he could. He reached several conclusions about the allegations of foreign interference, including the “growing threat” posed by foreign governments attempting to influence political candidates.
According to anonymous security sources, Chinese diplomats and their proxies worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered "hostile" towards Beijing during the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, including
The top-secret CSIS documents outline how Beijing directed Chinese students studying in Canada to work as campaign volunteers and illegally returned portions of donations. They also explained how China spread misinformation and provided undeclared cash donations in the 2021 election.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
9,960 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.