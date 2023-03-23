Parliament votes 'Yes' on question of Public Inquiry into Chinese interference

E-transfer (Canada):

Despite constant deflections by the ruling Liberal Party to request a Public Inquiry into Chinese interference, their efforts to filibuster motions and name a special rapporteur ended Thursday afternoon.

During Thursday's question period, opposition parties hammered the Liberals on the Dong allegations and demanded they launch a public inquiry.

"Every day, new allegations come forward about political interference that erodes the public's trust in our democracy. It is becoming increasingly clear to the public that the Prime Minister must have known about these allegations," said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

But the Liberals continued to deny the request, arguing they appointed "special rapporteur" David Johnston to dive into the necessity of an inquiry and report back to Parliament by the end of May.

Justice Minister David Lametti said he believes the government made the right decision having Johnston look into the issue.

Vote result: motion to concur in the 25th report of the #PROC committee was adopted. #cdnpoli



Yeas: 172✅

Nays: 149❌ — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) March 23, 2023

"We've asked David Johnson, one of Canada's, I think, most reputable Canadians and a long history of public service, to look into it after having seen all the documents, after having seen everything that needs to be seen, all the evidence, all the intelligence, and we'll let him make his recommendation," said Lametti.

However, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and his MPs repeatedly asked the Liberals if and when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew about the allegations that Dong had encouraged Beijing to delay the two Michaels' release.

They evaded the answers, which Poilievre found "extremely troubling."

Newly independent MP Han Dong joined opposition parties in passing a non-binding NDP motion Thursday afternoon that called on Ottawa to launch an inquiry into "allegations of foreign interference in Canada's democratic system," which include leaked reports that China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

While Liberal MPs voted against the motion, it ultimately carried by a vote of 172-149.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls on the federal Liberal government to hold a transparent, independent public inquiry into political interference. "Enough is enough." pic.twitter.com/Ump8OKtfBe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2023

The vote comes after a bombshell Global News report, citing two anonymous national security sources, that claimed Dong suggested to China's consul general in Toronto that Beijing delaying the release of the "two Michaels" would benefit them politically in February 2021.

Both security sources alleged Dong told Han Tao, China's consul general in Toronto, that releasing the two Michaels would benefit the Conservatives in the polls at the time.

Dong claims these allegations are false and said he intends to fight against them as an Independent MP after tendering his resignation from the Liberal caucus Wednesday evening.

China ultimately released Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in September 2021 after more than 1,000 days in custody and several days after the Liberals formed another minority government.

"Let me assure you as a parliamentarian, and as a person, I never have and would never advocate or support the violation of the basic human rights of any Canadian, of anyone anywhere," said Dong, who addressed Kovrig, Spavor and their families claiming he would never do anything to cause them harm.

FLASHBACK: Trudeau recalls the great times he had at the Laurentian slopes with now appointed special rapporteur to oversee his Chinese Communist election interference.



"to know someone as a family friend or a friend of your fathers"https://t.co/KpV1WD8xZ2 pic.twitter.com/jGylnUvwv6 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 16, 2023

When asked if Singh would withdraw his support for the minority Liberals if Trudeau declined to hold a public inquiry, he responded that he wants to improve elections and give Canadians confidence, not push them to the polls.