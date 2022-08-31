BREAKING: Trudeau announces minor cabinet shuffle affecting two ministers
On Wednesday August 31, 2022, Justin Trudeau announced that Filomena Tassi would step down as minister of public services and procurement, to be replaced by Helena Jaczek, the member of Parliament for Markham—Stoufville.
This is the first cabinet shuffle by the prime minister since the major changes that were made following the 2021 federal election.
Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi has reportedly “asked to change jobs due to family matters,” according to CPAC.
Helena Jaczek will be stepping up to handle the key government file, becoming the new minister of public services and procurement.
Tassi says that her resignation is due to health-related family matters.
In 2003, Jaczek was a Liberal candidate in the riding of Oak Ridges in Ontario. Then, in 2020, she joined the Liberal Party of Canada as the candidate for the riding of Markham—Stouffville.
“I met with the prime minister last month to discuss balancing the needs of my family with the travel demands of me as minister of public services and procurement, a department with operations in every corner of this country,” Tassi stated. “I want to thank the prime minister for approaching my situation as a challenge to be addressed and solved, rather than as a choice to be made between family or public service.”
