BREAKING: Trudeau announces minor cabinet shuffle affecting two ministers

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

This is the first cabinet shuffle by the prime minister since the major changes that were made following the 2021 federal election.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi has reportedly “asked to change jobs due to family matters,” according to CPAC.

Helena Jaczek will be stepping up to handle the key government file, becoming the new minister of public services and procurement.

Tassi says that her resignation is due to health-related family matters.

In 2003, Jaczek was a Liberal candidate in the riding of Oak Ridges in Ontario. Then, in 2020, she joined the Liberal Party of Canada as the candidate for the riding of Markham—Stouffville.