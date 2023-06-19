British PM Rishi Sunak takes jab at opposition's transgender policy

AP Photo/Kin Cheung, POOL

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reportedly filmed while delivering a light-hearted jest about radical gender theory, and playfully ribbing an opposition leader who supports it at a recent gathering of the 1922 Committee, a collective of conservative Parliament members.

The video footage was shared by LGBTQ+ platform PinkNews, reporting that the light-hearted comments by Sunak, who has led the Conservative Party since Boris Johnson's departure, were made on June 5. Several Twitter users, along with PinkNews, interpreted Sunak's comments as mocking trans-identifying women. However, his remarks seemed to be directly targeting statements made by the head of a rival party.

The footage doesn't show Sunak, but his voice can be heard saying, “It shows his spectacular misjudgement and why he’s completely unfit to lead our country.”

Who knew Rishi Sunak was secretly based? pic.twitter.com/yKqdj9zmjB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 19, 2023

Although the video lacks context about who Sunak was talking about, he is likely referring to Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, who made it his agenda to promote LGBTQ+ policies.

“Over the same period of time, you may have noticed Ed Davey has been very busy,” Sunak added, referencing the Liberal Democrat party leader. Davey was recently heard in an interview stating that it was “quite clear” that some women could have penises.

“Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises,” Sunak said, generating laughter when he added, “You’ll all know that I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology.”

Sunak's comments came in response to Davey's statements a few weeks prior, where he answered a voter's question: “What is a woman?” Davey replied, "The vast majority of people whose biological sex is a woman when they were birth (sic), they feel they’re women … but there’s this very small number of people who don’t feel like that.”

Presenter Nick Ferrari then interjected, asking, “Can a woman have a penis?”

“Well, quite clearly,” Davey replied, Daily Wire reported.