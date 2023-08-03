British Rowing announces a ban on biological men competing in women's events

The policy change takes effect next week, with the creation of a new open category for both biological male and female contestants.

British Rowing announces a ban on biological men competing in women's events
Remove Ads

The governing body of the sport said Thursday that only competitors “who are assigned female at birth” will be allowed to participate in women's races and represent Britain internationally.

According to a report published in the Telegraph, 80% of those who compete under the umbrella of the organization wanted a change to an existing policy that allowed competitors to compete in their self-identified sex.

The policy change takes effect next week, with the creation of a new open category for both biological male and female contestants.

To buy the book, Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport, by former Canadian track champion Linda Blade and renowned National Post columnist Barbara Kay, click here.

Gender Sports United Kingdom News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.