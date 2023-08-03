British Rowing announces a ban on biological men competing in women's events

E-transfer (Canada):

The governing body of the sport said Thursday that only competitors “who are assigned female at birth” will be allowed to participate in women's races and represent Britain internationally.

'It's verging on insanity!'



Former Olympic rower Alex Storey says 'a trans woman is a bloke in a wig pretending to be a woman' in a heated debate with LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell, as British Rowing ban transgender athletes from competing in female-only domestic competitions. pic.twitter.com/oaI9aWIH7A — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 3, 2023

According to a report published in the Telegraph, 80% of those who compete under the umbrella of the organization wanted a change to an existing policy that allowed competitors to compete in their self-identified sex.

Fairness at last - men should NEVER have been in the women's rowing category



Well done to all the incredible campaigners, who spoke out, highlighted the legal & scientific injustices, waved your banners - you made this policy change happen



Thank you @markxdavies @BritishRowing… https://t.co/50z7AVlgIO pic.twitter.com/O0Dtmfumf8 — Women's Rights Network - WRN (@WomensRightsNet) August 2, 2023

The policy change takes effect next week, with the creation of a new open category for both biological male and female contestants.

How many times do we have to explain this to Peter and the bulk of MSM?!#NotABan ‼️‼️‼️



We welcome ALL athletes to the competition in alignment with fair play… In the category where each belongs.#SimpleConcept



Saying men bring a competitive advantage to female sports is… https://t.co/WiFr1PoiSV — Linda Blade (@coachblade) August 3, 2023

