British Rowing announces a ban on biological men competing in women's events
The policy change takes effect next week, with the creation of a new open category for both biological male and female contestants.
The governing body of the sport said Thursday that only competitors “who are assigned female at birth” will be allowed to participate in women's races and represent Britain internationally.
'It's verging on insanity!'— GB News (@GBNEWS) August 3, 2023
Former Olympic rower Alex Storey says 'a trans woman is a bloke in a wig pretending to be a woman' in a heated debate with LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell, as British Rowing ban transgender athletes from competing in female-only domestic competitions. pic.twitter.com/oaI9aWIH7A
According to a report published in the Telegraph, 80% of those who compete under the umbrella of the organization wanted a change to an existing policy that allowed competitors to compete in their self-identified sex.
Fairness at last - men should NEVER have been in the women's rowing category— Women's Rights Network - WRN (@WomensRightsNet) August 2, 2023
Well done to all the incredible campaigners, who spoke out, highlighted the legal & scientific injustices, waved your banners - you made this policy change happen
Thank you @markxdavies @BritishRowing… https://t.co/50z7AVlgIO pic.twitter.com/O0Dtmfumf8
The policy change takes effect next week, with the creation of a new open category for both biological male and female contestants.
How many times do we have to explain this to Peter and the bulk of MSM?!#NotABan ‼️‼️‼️— Linda Blade (@coachblade) August 3, 2023
We welcome ALL athletes to the competition in alignment with fair play… In the category where each belongs.#SimpleConcept
Saying men bring a competitive advantage to female sports is… https://t.co/WiFr1PoiSV
To buy the book, Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport, by former Canadian track champion Linda Blade and renowned National Post columnist Barbara Kay, click here.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.