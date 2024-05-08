Nearly half of Canadians say university anti-Israel encampments should be dismantled

A recent opinion poll found nearly half of Canadians are against the anti-Israel encampments that have emerged on university campuses across the country.

The poll suggests that just 31% of those who took the Leger survey last week support the encampments, while just shy of half (48%) were against the demonstrations.

One in five said "they don't know."

UPDATE: David Menzies checks in from the ongoing anti-Israel encampment at the University of Toronto.



U of T officials gave protesters a 10 p.m. deadline to leave last Thursday, but as of Monday afternoon they're still there.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/KzrZRYEtKl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

A further 44% of Canadians responded that the encampments should be dismantled as they may be a threat to campus safety and the safety of students, while almost one-quarter (23%) believe they should be tolerated and accepted as a form of free speech and freedom.

One-third think the protests should be dismantled on the condition that the protesters voice antisemitic views or propagate hate speech.

Canadians aged 18 to 34 are more likely to think that encampments should be tolerated, with 33% responding that way.

Protests have been condemned by the premiers of both Ontario and Quebec, with protests still ongoing at the University of McGill in Montreal and the University of Toronto.

Protests have also popped up on the campuses of several British Columbia universities and the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, though the premiers of those provinces have yet to condemn the protests.

TORONTO: Class of young children make a stop by the University of Toronto's (@UofT) anti-Israel student encampments and are encouraged by instructors to raise their fists and chant "Free Palestine".https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/BIo57lYufy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2024

The survey also went into Canadians' accommodation of immigrants; 59% of Canadians feel that various minority groups in Canada are excessively assertive in their demands, with a similar proportion (54%) believing that Canadians are overly accommodating towards these demands. Those aged 55 or older are more inclined to support these views, with 70% and 60% respectively agreeing.

Fence goes down, tents go up at University of Toronto as pro-Hamas hooligans occupy campus



Despite saying it wouldn't tolerate an anti-Israel encampment being set up on the premises, school administrators haven't taken any action as protesters breached a fence blocking the lawn… pic.twitter.com/ecwzzoZVUZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 3, 2024

The survey was conducted from May 3–5 with 1,519 Canadians aged 18 or older, randomly recruited from Leger's online panel.