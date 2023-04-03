Bud Light slammed for sponsoring trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney/TikTok

Transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney recently posted a series of videos on the platform about his apparent sponsorship by beer company Bud Light, which appeared to have sent him a special case of cans with his likeness on them.

The move caused no small amount of controversy on social media, with many declaring their decision to stop drinking the beer and switch brand allegiance to one less mired in current political issues.

Mulvaney, a transgender activist, celebrated his "365 Days of Girlhood" milestone with Bud Light-branded packages featuring his face. Mulvaney took to Instagram to announce a contest associated with March Madness, where participants have a chance to win $15,000 by sharing a video with #EasyCarryContest.

Another video showcased Mulvaney in a bathtub enjoying a Bud Light beer as part of the campaign. However, the announcement was met with backlash on Twitter, with users accusing the campaign of promoting gender propaganda.

Piss water masquerading as beer hires man masquerading as woman https://t.co/3vJY9qXn5d — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 3, 2023

“Piss water masquerading as beer hires man masquerading as woman,” remarked conservative firebrand Ben Shapiro. His remarks were echoed across the board by other conservative influencers and commentators.

Conservative commentator John Cardillo slammed Bud Light's choice of spokesperson, while Stephen Miller of The Spectator expressed his disbelief at the ad campaign.

“Might genuinely be the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Miller remarked.

Who the hell at @budlight thought it was a good idea to make a grown man who dresses like little girls their new spokesperson?



Brands have to stop listening to their woke creative teams and get in touch with their consumer demographics. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 2, 2023

Townhall columnist Derek Hunter made a tongue-in-cheek remark, calling Bud Light the “groomer of beers,” and director Robby Starbuck questioned whether conservative families would continue to support Bud Light given its "woke" stance.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson also expressed his skepticism about the campaign.

“Is the Bud Light thing an April Fool’s joke? I mean it is trash beer, but given the constituent demo of Bud Light drinkers, it seems like a terrible marketing thing,” Erickson said.