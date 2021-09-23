Building Lives Matter: It's dangerous to be a tradie in Melbourne today
WATCH & SHARE how police are profiling 'people of colour'.
Tradies in Melbourne are living in fear of being attacked by police.
Since protests sparked on Monday outside the CFMEU headquarters, police are not leaving anything to chance.
Police are stopping, checking, tackling and violently arresting anyone looking 'suspiciously trades-like' on the streets of Melbourne.
In one case, a man walking down the street, only 4km from home and abiding by all the chief health officer directions, is violently arrested by counter-terror police.
- By Avi Yemini
