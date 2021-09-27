“Businesslike and professional” Taliban hang bodies of alleged criminals in public squares

AP Photo

On Saturday, the Taliban hanged a man from a crane in the middle of Herat, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities — just weeks after the Biden administration praised the group for being “businesslike and professional.”

In recent days, Afghanistan’s new regime proclaimed that it would return to enforcing brutal measures against anyone deemed to violate sharia law, including the amputation of limbs and public executions, Rebel News reported.

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told the Associated Press. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

Speaking to the Associated Press, a store owner in Herat said that the Taliban brought four dead bodies to the main square, displaying one at the location and moving the other three to various parts of the city for public viewing. The Taliban claimed that the four men were involved in a kidnapping plot and that they were all killed during a gunfight.

“Footage of the bloodstained corpse, swinging on the crane, was widely shared on social media, showing a note pinned to the man’s chest saying ‘This is the punishment for kidnapping,’” Reuters reported.

In response to the display, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) posted a photo of one of the hangings, noting that “America needs to see and understand what brutal terrorist thugs we are dealing with… and that their violence will follow us home.”

America needs to see and understand what brutal terrorist thugs we are dealing with…and that their violence will follow us home. pic.twitter.com/2D3G08ADsD — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) September 25, 2021

The ghastly display comes just weeks after the Biden administration repeatedly praised the terrorist group for its “businesslike and professional” attitude towards U.S. forces during the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

As detailed by France24, the White House’s praise of the Taliban came on the week of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist strike on the United States, which saw the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of al-Qaeda hijackers who were being protected by Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA,” the Biden administration claimed following the evacuation of American citizens who were stranded by the administration in Afghanistan. “They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step.”

Following the pullout of U.S. forces, the Biden administration launched a targeted drone strike on alleged “ISIS-K terrorists” who turned out to be a group of civilians, including children, Rebel News reported. The strike was launched in retaliation to a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members and close to 200 civilians.