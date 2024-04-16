Senator demands tough action against Islamist fundamentalism

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has called for decisive action against Islamist fundamentalism in the wake of yesterday's terror attack on a Christian bishop at a church Sydney.

Hanson criticised Labor for allegedly turning a blind eye to the dangers of importing Islamist ideologies into Australia to secure votes in western Sydney seats.

"Islamist ideology, which seeks to impose fundamentalist Islam across the world, is completely incompatible with Australian values of freedom, democracy, and religious tolerance," she said in a statement shared to social media.

Islamist fundamentalism has no place in Australia and those who would bring it here must be prevented from entering the country.



The attack on Assyrian church leader Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was assaulted by a teen armed with a knife during a sermon, has been declared a terrorist incident by NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb.

Mobile phone footage captured the assailant speaking in Arabic, expressing grievances related to the prophet and religion.

Authorities suspect religious motivations behind the stabbing incident but have not disclosed further details due to an ongoing investigation.

Hanson emphasised the need to prevent individuals with Islamist ideologies from entering Australia, highlighting concerns about the compatibility of such beliefs with Australian values and the ongoing threat of terror attacks.

She called out the major parties for allegedly importing ideologies that are incompatible with Australia's way of life and called for action to address the issue.