Taliban return to amputations, executions for crimes

The Taliban have returned to enforcing brutal measures against those violating Sharia law, including amputation of hands and executions.

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told the Associated Press. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

Turabi dismissed the outrage over the Taliban’s extreme measures, which included executions in front of crowds at stadiums, warning against those who may want to interfere with Afghanistan’s new regime.

The AP reported:

At that time, the world denounced the Taliban’s punishments, which took place in Kabul’s sports stadium or on the grounds of the sprawling Eid Gah mosque, often attended by hundreds of Afghan men. Executions of convicted murderers were usually by a single shot to the head, carried out by the victim’s family, who had the option of accepting “blood money” and allowing the culprit to live. For convicted thieves, the punishment was amputation of a hand. For those convicted of highway robbery, a hand and a foot were amputated.

“Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security,” he said, adding that the Taliban would “develop a policy” as to where the punishments will take place. The Taliban have already revived extreme public shaming campaigns for people who allegedly committed petty crimes. Turabi’s comments come after the Biden administration previously praised the terrorist group for showing “flexibility,” and being “businesslike and professional.”

The AP reported:

He said now the Taliban would allow television, mobile phones, photos and video “because this is the necessity of the people, and we are serious about it.” He suggested that the Taliban saw the media as a way to spread their message. “Now we know instead of reaching just hundreds, we can reach millions,” he said. He added that if punishments are made public, then people may be allowed to video or take photos to spread the deterrent effect.

There was concern initially over the Taliban moving to restrict internet access to citizens, allowing them to hide the atrocities happening in the country, however, the Taliban views spreading images of violence as a positive for them, claiming that the images will get out and the atrocities will be in part blamed on President Joe Biden.

A report by The Hill on Friday claims that Democrats are concerned the negative images that have gone viral on social media have significantly damaged Biden’s political standing, highlighting specifically Afghanistan and the southern border of the United States.

The Hill reported:

Joel Rubin, a former deputy assistant Secretary of State under the Obama administration, says it can be difficult for administrations to react quickly when images in the media get significant traction and become symbols of a policy.

“It’s a culture based on privacy and discretion. There’s 20 people that work on an issue. When a photograph comes up and it’s in the media cycle, it affects all 20,” Rubin said. “But not all 20 are empowered to do something about that, get out in front of the camera and speak. There’s a bureaucracy to it. It creates stress on policymakers, absolutely. It creates a political environment that shapes the policy response.”