Calgary anti-racism activist charged with multiple counts of assault

A prominent anti-racism activist from Calgary faces several charges from a May 17 protest, including one count of sexual assault.

Taylor McNallie, 32, also faces two counts of assault, and one count of unlawful confinement, after a physical altercation broke out near Western Canada High School last month.

Officers deployed to maintain the peace on scene estimated a crowd of nearly 80 people in attendance to support and oppose 'radical gender ideology.'

Calgary police confirmed a fight between "several individuals of opposing views," resulting in a physical altercation where several people assaulted one youth and one man.

McNallie appeared to shove Josh Alexander, 17, repeatedly as several people swarmed him on a public sidewalk in front of the high school.

McNallie and several others also appeared to prevent the student activist from walking through the crowd. Another activist held up a Pride flag as Alexander tried to leave the area.

Footage of Josh Alexander being attacked by Pro-Transgender activists and ANTIFA. Then arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance.



Full Report coming soon https://t.co/KNqwwDupRZ. pic.twitter.com/MCKvBiWDSa — K2 (@kiansimone44) May 17, 2023

"The four charges make perfect sense, upon review of the video evidence," said Alexander's legal counsel, James Kitchen, also the Chief Litigator at the Liberty Coalition of Canada (LCC).

Kitchen told Rebel News he was ultimately "surprised" these charges were even laid against McNallie, adding "they go to the heart of the problem" of today's violent activism.

Specifically on the sexual assault charge, Kitchen said the defendant appeared to put her hand down his client's pants. He called it a tactic meant to "intimidate, embarrass and scandalize" his client in a "painful, unwanted way."

After several minutes, local law enforcement separated the opposing groups to increase the distance between them. No further physical altercations occurred during the rest of the event, according to a Calgary police statement.

However, exclusive Rebel footage revealed that law enforcement detained Alexander and escorted him to the back of a nearby police cruiser. According to his lawyer, police demanded he leave the area.

"Police told me they would arrest Josh and charge him with a criminal offence [of breaching the peace]," he said.

If @officialJosh_A handed out Qurans, these students and their activist allies would have praised him in the name of inclusion, diversity and every other buzzword that has lost its meaning.



Moral of the story:

Stop. Being. Fake. People.



As a Muslim, it pains me to see churches… https://t.co/ydmen21fJ0 — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) May 17, 2023

Also among the protesters was Black Lives Matter Calgary President Adora Nwofor, 47, who found herself in the middle of the altercation — but did not get physical with Alexander before his detainment.

Nwofor received a hate-crime charge from a May 26 incident in front of St. Thomas Aquinas School. She supposedly interfered with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of the property where the property is primarily used for religious worship and educational purposes.

However, Crown prosecutors dropped that charge on Friday, with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) calling it a 'clerical error.'

Rebel contacted the Calgary Police Service (CPS) to confirm whether Nwofor faced any charges from the May 17 incident. They did not respond at the time of writing.

"While peacefully exercising his Charter rights on public property, he was assaulted," said Kitchen. "Instead of restraining those committing criminal offences, Calgary police seized Josh and demanded he leaves the area."

"Believing this threat to be unlawful, Josh Alexander and I decided he would continue. He did, without further police interference," said the LCC Chief Litigator. Kitchen added that he and his client would "resolutely resist tyrants and the selective policing they rely on."

I was told by @CalgaryPolice that their "position" was that Josh would be "breaching the peace" if he continued to exercise his constitutional rights. Police told me they would arrest Josh and charge him with a criminal offence. https://t.co/qRkco1izrt — James Kitchen (@jsmklaw) May 17, 2023

On Friday, Calgary police said they recognize the Charter rights of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"Our overall objective is to work with all parties to ensure public and officer safety and to maintain orderly conduct and peace. In all situations, our enforcement efforts target behaviour, not beliefs," they wrote in a statement.

"I was handcuffed and put in a paddy wagon for offering students Bibles on a public sidewalk in Calgary," said Alexander following his controversial detainment. "I continued handing out bibles, for I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ."

After an investigation by the Hate Crime Prevention Team, hate motivation has been applied to the charges.

In September 2020, McNallie faced an assault charge with a weapon at an anti-racism event in Red Deer, Alberta. She received several charges the following August after allegedly striking an off-duty Calgary courthouse employee with a megaphone, among others.

McNallie will appear in court on July 7 — the investigation into the charges against her remains ongoing.