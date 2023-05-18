Far-left activists 'rough up' conservative teen, rip and burn Bibles

Twitter/Kian Simone

An altercation ensued after a well-known anti-racism advocate, Taylor McNallie, 32, supposedly shoved Alexander repeatedly as several people swarmed him on a public sidewalk.

McNallie and several others appeared to prevent the Ontario student activist from walking through the crowd. Another activist held up a Pride flag as Alexander tried to leave the area directly in front of the high school.

McNallie previously faced an assault charge with a weapon concerning an anti-racism event in Red Deer, Alberta, in September 2020. She received several charges the following August after allegedly striking an off-duty Calgary courthouse employee with a megaphone, among others.

As revealed by exclusive Rebel News footage, Calgary police detained Alexander and escorted him to the back of a police cruiser Wednesday morning. According to his lawyer, James Kitchen, Chief Litigator for the Liberty Coalition of Canada (LCC), they demanded he leave the area.

Also among the protesters was Black Lives Matter Calgary President Adora Nwofor, who appeared to lay her hands on Alexander — but did not get physical with him — during the altercation preceding his detainment.

Calgary police told Kitchen that if his client remained on the scene, they would charge him with breaching the peace. "Police told me they would arrest Josh and charge him with a criminal offence," he tweeted Wednesday evening.

"While peacefully exercising his Charter rights on public property, he was assaulted," said Kitchen. "Instead of restraining those committing criminal offences, Calgary police seized Josh and demanded he leave the area."

"Believing this threat to be unlawful, Josh Alexander and I decided he would continue. He did, without further police interference," said the LCC Chief Litigator. Kitchen added that he and his client would "resolutely resist tyrants and the selective policing they rely on."

"Today I was handcuffed and put in a paddy wagon for offering students Bibles on a public sidewalk in Calgary," tweeted Alexander following his controversial detainment. "I continued handing out bibles, for I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ."

Pro-transgender protesters proceeded to burn and rip copies of the Bible in front of the Christian advocate despite a province-wide fire ban in effect.

"That's not cool. That's not very nice," said Alexander about their efforts to dismember several copies of the Bible.

"It's kind of sick as f*ck," said one of the students while lighting a copy of the Bible on fire. He immediately blew out the flames when told a province-wide fire ban remained in full effect and proceeded to rip copies alongside several students.

"According to Calgary police, my views were too 'inflammatory' to be expressed near the Western Canada High School," tweeted Alexander. "Thankfully, some of my assailants were charged after the event."

Despite the vicious assault against his person, he remained committed to not yielding to the "woke mob" or "corrupt state," adding: "We will continue to spread the truth in love."

Alexander, formerly a St. Joseph's Catholic High School student, received a lengthy suspension last November after organizing a protest against trans-women using female lavatories. He also received an extended "exclusion" from school in January for the remainder of the academic year.

Alexander is now touring the country to debate the controversial policy with students, families, and faculty, firmly articulating that only two immutable genders exist.

According to Calgary police, my views were too "inflammatory" to be expressed near the Western Canada HS.

Thankfully some of my assailants were charged after the event.

I will not yield to the pressure of the woke mob or corrupt state.

The school said his presence would be "detrimental to the physical and mental well-being" of transgender students, he told The Epoch Times.

Alexander clarified with school administrators that he would not intentionally engage or start conflicts with transgender students but remained committed to expressing his beliefs peacefully.

"Offence is defined by the offended. I expressed my religious beliefs in class, and it spiralled out of control," he said. "Not everybody's going to like that. That doesn't make me a bully."

"It doesn't mean I'm harassing anybody. They express their beliefs, and I express mine. Mine don't fit the narrative," clarified the former Catholic student.

On several occasions I have been detained, arrested, charged, suspended, excluded, threatened, and assaulted.

I took a stand.

The consequences are mine to bear and I happily accept that.

But now they mess with my family? Pathetic tyrants.

In a separate but related tweet from May 8, Alexander noted he has been "detained, arrested, charged, suspended, excluded, threatened, and assaulted" on several occasions. "I took a stand," he said. "The consequences are mine to bear, and I happily accept that."

"Will you [take a] stand?" tweeted the former Catholic student, spurring pushback from several media personalities and political figures.

"Are people allowed to assault Christians at will in Calgary," tweeted columnist Joe Warmington, who tagged Calgary police and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

"Canada…" tweeted world-renowned psychologist Dr. Jordan B Peterson.

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier said, "If you burn a church in this country, the police won't devote any resources to catching you."

"If you hand out bibles on the sidewalk, however — or hold a rally to defend fundamental rights in a time of hysteria — you will be arrested and fined immediately. We're a sick society."

Should schools have to tell parents if their child wants to change their gender?



Is the public school system even going in the right direction?



A poll released by the think tank SecondStreet.org revealed a significant increase in Canadians who believe the public school system has gone wrong over the last 20 years. Many Canadians think schools should let parents know if their child wants to change their pronouns or discuss transitioning, SecondStreet.org President Colin Craig told Rebel.

"Governments would be wise to examine what's driving this change and consider alternative options to support parents outside the public school system," said Craig.

According to the poll, 51% think the public education system has trended in the wrong direction over the last two decades, while 25% indicated it has gone in the right direction. The rate of respondents indicating "wrong direction" is up significantly from October 2020 (32%).

Nearly three-fifths (57%) of Canadians believe schools should inform parents if their child discusses changing their gender pronouns or transitioning. Only 18% disagreed with this statement, while 25% didn't know.

Almost half (47%) think schools should place sensitive gender identity and race-related materials online so parents can view them beforehand, whereas a third (31%) disagree.