WATCH: Second Muslim-led parental rights protest outside Calgary City Hall draws counterprotestors, confrontations

Rebel News's Adam Soos was on the scene at Calgary City Hall on Saturday, June 24, where a group of protesters, many of them Muslim, demonstrated against the pro-LGBT indoctrination of children in public schools.

Rebel News is once again on location at Calgary City Hall where a group of Calgary Muslims has organized a protest opposing LBGTQ indoctrination in schools.



Counter-protesters have planted themselves in the same spot where attendees gathered last week.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ pic.twitter.com/NokheeuV6d — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 24, 2023

The protest was organized by Mahmoud Mourra, who told the Western Standard that he pulled his children out of school when the Alberta government implemented gay-straight alliances in schools in 2016. "Now that his son has to go to high school, he said he is back to the beginning," the outlet reported.

Tension seemed higher at the more recent protest, with several arguments erupting between the protesters and a group of counter-demonstrators nearby. The Western Standard estimated the anti-LGBT agenda group at around 250 people and about one-third Muslim. According to the outlet, there were around 60 counter-protesters.

The tension is much higher already this week with the event set to begin 15 minutes from now.



Several shouting matches have already errupted.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ pic.twitter.com/V1WDlP721F — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 25, 2023

Numerous police officers were on the scene as the counter-protest swelled in numbers, with supporters outfitted in Pride-themed attire.

The counter-protest continues to swell. Ample police on location.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ pic.twitter.com/W3wpArmgkq — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 25, 2023

Some of the verbal altercations between protesters did escalate to pushing and shoving.

The first few physical altercations, minor as they may be, have begun to occur as a few verbal conversations have escalated to shoving.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ pic.twitter.com/xHPVhUiKUW — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 25, 2023

Both sides also began to rush into the nearby crosswalk when the light turned red to protest in front of the stopped cars.

Both sides are rushing into the crosswalk each time the light turns red.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ pic.twitter.com/iUkATlDEgR — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 25, 2023

Be sure to stay tuned to Rebel News for a full report on the protest.