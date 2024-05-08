Liberals have had 48 government vehicles stolen since 2016

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

New information shows that while the federal Liberals are trying to combat the nationwide surge in auto thefts, the government itself is grappling with keeping its own vehicles safe from thieves.

According to documents tabled in the House of Commons on Monday, 48 government vehicles from across 14 departments and agencies were stolen between January 2016 and February 2024.

The minister of justice's vehicle was also stolen three times from 2021 to 2023.

Justice minister's vehicle theft: Security cards and office key stolen



Despite efforts, these items were not recovered, but the security passes were deactivated upon reporting the theft.



REPORT by @TabithaPeters05: https://t.co/GhS7xHiofk. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 16, 2024

Ontario leads in the number of vehicles stolen, with notable cases including 10 in Ottawa, where the majority of the federal government operates, and two in the Toronto region.

Cars were also stolen in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Nunavut.

The RCMP was the hardest hit, with 19 of its vehicles being stolen, mainly in the Prairie provinces.

Seven vehicles belonging to Parks Canada were stolen, while Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reported four thefts. Additionally, the Canada Border Services Agency and Indigenous Services Canada each had three vehicles stolen.

Montreal car theft ring: Three accused set free as legal process faces delays...

https://t.co/38kz3DS1E9 via @RebelNewsOnline — Tabitha Peters (@tabithapeters05) February 20, 2024

Two vehicles were stolen from both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the latter of which includes the Canadian Coast Guard.

Several departments had one vehicle stolen each: the Canadian Revenue Agency, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, the Finance Department, Transport Canada and Global Affairs Canada.

Thirty-four of the vehicles have been recovered, documents show.

Auto theft in Canada has run rampant in recent years. The situation has gotten so severe that Toronto police Constable Marco Ricciardi recommended car owners leave the key fob to their vehicle by the front door, to ensure that there are no interactions with thieves, which could then go pear-shaped.

Poilievre calls out the irony of Trudeau's justice minister having his car stolen three times in as many years after letting career criminals off the hook.



"Everybody is at risk now." https://t.co/t50c3TNz74 pic.twitter.com/L4asm8hIwE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024

Independent MP Kevin Vuong raised concerns in the House of Commons about the huge increase in auto thefts, criticizing the Liberals for being inactive on the matter.

"In Toronto, auto thefts have increased by 25 percent and half a billion dollars’ worth of cars were stolen last year. Because the government was asleep at the wheel our cities are not only less safe, experts are projecting car insurance premiums could be going up by as much as 25 percent. On average that is an extra $600 a year that people cannot afford," Vuong stated.

The Official Opposition have called for more action to be taken, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre outlining a plan to crack down on auto theft with harsher punishments for criminals if elected.