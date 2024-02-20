CBSA assigns 207 staff nationwide for criminal investigations, 48 in GTA

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Last year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) assigned only 207 staff members to carry out criminal investigations across the country, including 48 assigned to Greater Toronto, known as Canada's auto theft capital.

This information was revealed following a cabinet-sponsored conference on auto theft, which one MP criticized as just a "good photo op."

According to an internal Agency report, gathered by Blacklock's Reporter, these agents were tasked with tracking fugitives, gun smugglers, money launderers, auto thieves, and other criminals. Due to the limited number of investigators compared to the high volume of leads, the program could only open a small number of cases at a time. The program operated with a budget of $35.7 million annually, but the report did not disclose how many criminals were intercepted.

Of the 207 agents, only 48 were assigned to the Greater Toronto Area. The report indicated that auto smugglers were not prioritized, with managers focusing on major and complex cases rather than port prosecution cases, stated Blacklock's.

The audit revealed that there were 46 investigators in Québec, 39 in British Columbia, 24 to cover all Prairie land crossings, 23 in southern Ontario, 14 in Atlantic Canada, and 12 in northern Ontario.

Independent MP Kevin Vuong raised concerns in the Commons about the increase in auto thefts in Toronto and the high value of cars stolen last year. He criticized the government for being inactive and highlighted the potential increase in car insurance premiums as a result.

Vuong stated, "In Toronto auto thefts have increased by 25 percent and half a billion dollars’ worth of cars were stolen last year. Because the government was asleep at the wheel our cities are not only less safe, experts are projecting car insurance premiums could be going up by as much as 25 percent. On average that is an extra $600 a year that people cannot afford."

He emphasized the need for action rather than just holding auto theft summits for publicity. Despite hosting a "national summit on combating auto theft," the government acknowledged that addressing auto theft requires a collective effort from society.

Attorney General Arif Virani mentioned the possibility of amending the Criminal Code to address auto theft but did not provide further details.