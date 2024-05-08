Judge Cannon indefinitely postpones Trump's classified documents trial

Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee from 2020, ruled on Tuesday to indefinitely postpone former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial due to legal issues and deadlines related to the use of classified evidence. The trial, part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal criminal case against the former president, was initially scheduled to begin on May 20.

In her order, Judge Cannon stated that setting a trial date at this point would be "imprudent and inconsistent with the Court's duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury." The Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA) governs the use of classified information in criminal proceedings, the Daily Wire reported.

The postponement raises concerns that the trial may not occur until after the November presidential election. If Trump were to win the election, it is widely anticipated that his Department of Justice would dismiss the case, effectively derailing the legal proceedings.

This development comes as Trump faces multiple criminal trials across the country. He is currently on trial in New York State for alleged hush money payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential election. Additionally, he faces a separate federal criminal case from Special Counsel Smith in Washington, D.C., involving allegations of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. This case is currently pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding Trump's claim of presidential immunity from prosecution.

Furthermore, Trump is set to face a fourth criminal trial in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.