Hate fest back in Montreal, featuring Islamic street prayer

After weeks of silence following one of the most controversial demonstrations seen in the city since October 7, Montreal4Palestine is back.

On June 14, the activist group held another protest at Place des Arts, marking its first major demonstration since the uproar surrounding the May 24 rally where organizers staged hanging effigies of public figures. What followed was widespread condemnation, a reported police investigation, and a public relations crisis that even appeared to fracture support among some of the group's usual allies.

Videos from the May 24 protest quickly spread online, showing what many observers described as the effigy of a Jewish man hanging from a structure. The images sparked outrage across the political spectrum and prompted Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière to confirm that authorities were looking into the incident.

Montreal4Palestine later claimed the effigy was intended to represent Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, not simply a Jewish man wearing a kippah. But the explanation did little to quiet the backlash.

Then something unexpected happened.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) — an organization that has rarely criticized Montreal4Palestine publicly despite months of controversial protests, confrontational demonstrations, and street prayer events — released a statement condemning what it called repeated acts of violence in Montreal, including the use of hanging effigies depicting political figures.

And that's what makes this story so remarkable.

When even the NCCM is distancing itself from Montreal4Palestine and referring to such activists as "marginal fringe groups," it raises an obvious question: has Montreal4Palestine finally gone too far, even for some of its traditional supporters?

Or is the sudden condemnation connected to the fact that police have now confirmed an investigation into the May 24 incident?

Back on the streets on June 14, familiar faces returned once again. The demonstration was led by Bara Abuhamed, alongside his father, Imam Iyad Abuhamed, who was once again heard calling for jihad during the event.

One attendee was seen wearing a shirt referencing Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas's military wing, alongside imagery associated with the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. When questioned about the shirt, police officers told Rebel News they would look into the matter.

The group also once again blocked Saint-Catherine Street to conduct its now-familiar public prayer gathering, this time without prostration. Police monitored the event but did not intervene, despite Quebec's recently adopted Bill 9, which restricts certain public prayer activities on streets and other public spaces.

Rebel News was on the ground covering the demonstration with private security present, as threats and hostility toward independent journalists remain a recurring reality at these events.