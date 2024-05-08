Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns of wokeness as 'central risk' to civilization

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir, which specializes in big data analytics software platforms, has issued a stark warning about the threat posed by wokeness to the United States and civilization at large. During the company's most recent earnings call, Karp addressed the company's strong growth and its commitment to defending Western values.

Karp attributed Palantir's success to its focus on building solutions not only for commercial clients but also for government clients.

He stated:

There are lots of questions about why we are so active in defending the values of the West, that our belief that the West is a superior way to live, and our ways of organizing around that are the reason why our products are transformative; the reason why we have the best people in the world; the reason why a Palantir degree, as it were, is much more valuable than an Ivy League degree because the Ivy Leagues even, you know, embraced the thin and new woke religion, otherwise, viewed as an intellectual cause, but in fact is a way of organizing things so that the greatest institutions of our time disappear and turn into discriminatory dysfunction.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp: wokeness is a threat to civilization: a "regressive way of thinking that is corrupting and corroding our institutions that calls itself progressive, but actually—and is called woke, but is actually a form of a thin pagan religion." pic.twitter.com/cho4h4mftC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 8, 2024

Karp expressed pride in Palantir's results and vowed to continue executing, particularly in the United States. He addressed criticism from insiders who disagreed with the company's outspoken pro-West stance, stating that those who had a problem were shown the door. Palantir has continued its work with the U.S. military, Department of Homeland Security, Special Forces, and U.S. Intelligence agencies, facing more backlash for selling its software to Israel than to Ukraine.

The CEO identified the central risk to Palantir, America, and the world as a regressive way of thinking that he described as "corrupting and corroding our institutions that calls itself 'progressive,' but actually — and is called 'woke,' but is actually a form of a thin pagan religion." He emphasized the importance of discussing these issues, stating, "That is a real danger to our society. And it is a real danger to Palantir if we don't discuss these things."

Karp attributed Palantir's superior product offering to its strong alignment around how to build software, full alignment with customers, and the view that the Western way of living is superior and should be supported by the best products. He highlighted the dedication of the company's leadership, stating, "People at this table have been in the trenches for over a decade each."