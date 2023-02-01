Calgary! Get your tickets to Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial (Official Trailer #2)

TRUCKER REBELLION | Playing in select theatres Attend the WORLD PREMIERE of Rebel News' latest documentary "Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau On Trial" on February 16th at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary! PURCHASE TICKETS

On February 16, join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, Filmmaker Kian Simone and Freedom Corp. lawyers Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk for the world premiere of Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial, followed by a question and answer session.

Plus, we'll have another special guest in attendance, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich!

For more information about the screening or to purchase your tickets, click here.

SCHEDULE:

7:00 p.m. MT — Documentary screening

9:15 p.m. (MT) — Q and A with journalists, filmmakers, and special guests

ABOUT THE FILM

In January 2022, truckers and their supporters from across Canada converged on Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates in what became known as the Freedom Convoy.

On February 14, 2022, the world watched as Canada, often considered one of the most free and democratic countries in the world, was plunged into a state of chaos when its Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, invoked war-time powers to crush this protest.

The Emergencies Act, the law which grants the government extraordinary powers in times of crisis, requires a public commission be formed to review the process behind this dramatic decision.

Now, you can see Trudeau stand trial for invoking this never-before-used piece of legislation. In Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial, we take you through the six-week long Public Order Emergency Commission, which included on-the-record testimony from members of the public, protesters, police, city officials and Trudeau's cabinet, including the prime minister himself.

See exclusive footage of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, along with prominent participants like former Canadian Armed Forces officer Tom Marazzo. Lawyers representing the convoy at the public inquiry, Keith Wilson, Eva Chipiuk and Brendan Miller will guide viewers through the events that transpired from the end of January and into the middle of February, when the chaotic response to the Freedom Convoy culminated in Trudeau's federal officials assuming control from local authorities and overseeing the largest police operation in a generation.

