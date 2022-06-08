California man arrested following threats to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's life

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

A California man has been arrested by police after he made threats to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Police arrested the man close to Kavanaugh's home in Maryland.

As detailed by federal and local officials who spoke to the Washington Post, the man is described as being from California and in his mid-20s.

While the man did not make it onto Kavanaugh’s property, he was stopped on a nearby street and found to be carrying at least one weapon and tools that can facilitate burglary, according to law enforcement sources.

Initial evidence suggests that the man was upset about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court, which indicated that the Justices were preparing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which guarantees the constitutional right to have an abortion.

According to police, the man was also upset about the recent host of mass shootings.

“Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said,” the Washington Post reported. “The man was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. today, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement confirming the arrest.”

Since the Supreme Court draft was leaked earlier this year, Democrat activists who support the right to have an abortion have mounted numerous protests against the Justices, posting their home addresses online to encourage protesters to show up and complain in an effort to shut down the potential decision.

As a result of threats sent to members of the Supreme Court, police have enhanced security around the Supreme Court building, which is now encircled by a massive fence.

Law enforcement has also increased its presence around the homes of the Justices.

In a statement to the press, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that the threat against Kavanaugh’s life emphasized why he has pushed for security around their homes.

“I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms,” Hogan said in the statement. “It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”