California sheriff slams Gov. Newsom over crime policy, calls for reform

Bianco argued that without consequences, there is no incentive for offenders to change their behavior, advocating for a combination of rehabilitation and jail time. "If you need help to get fixed, then we should be able to help you. If you just flat out refuse, and you're going to continue to use drugs and cause us all to be victimized by your drug addiction and your theft and everything else, then you're going to suffer the consequences of jail time," he stated.