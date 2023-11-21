Calls for more Covid shots as Pfizer reports whopping $2.38B loss

Mainstream media experts are once again calling on Australians to get vaccinated as fear of a new wave of transmission is reported in the press.

An epidemiological expert quoted by the Herald Sun newspaper this week called for Victorians to get vaccinated, while the state government no longer has a clear picture of the extent of transmission due to the ban on reporting positive RAT results.

However, other data sources such as wastewater surveillance and hospital admissions reportedly show a marked increase in infections over the last few months.

The Herald Sun reports:

Head of Monash University’s epidemiological modelling unit in the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Associate Professor James Trauer said up-to-date vaccinations were the state’s most important defence against Covid as a “significant wave of transmission” swept the state. “The emergence of new variants is also contributing to these ebbs and flows. Although a few current variants are being closely watched, none of the currently circulating strains seem to cause more severe disease than the preceding strains. Because new variants are contributing significantly to each wave of infection, it is more difficult than ever before to predict when they will peak.” He also called for people — “in addition to vaccination” — to take precautions when visiting people at high risk of severe illness, such as those in nursing homes. “This includes testing in advance and wearing face masks during such interactions. However, these interventions will have a minimal effect on the trajectory of the current wave. Persons at risk of severe disease should also consider testing to ensure that antiviral medications can be provided as soon as possible after symptoms of Covid occur,” Assoc Prof Trauer said.

It comes as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has reported a net loss of $2.38 billion in Q3, a 42% decrease in revenue from the same period last year, largely due to decreasing demand for COVID-19 products.