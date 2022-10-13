INTERVIEW: The Burnetts recall their horrific treatment by Scottish police during lockdown
In the wake of a viral video filmed by Gabbie Burnett showing the police searching her home, many questions were left unanswered. In this report, Callum Smiles attempts to find out what really happened to the Burnetts on that night in January 2021.
Rebel News UK Reporter Callum Smiles caught up with Julie and Gabbie Burnett after their court appearance in Aberdeen District Court on Wednesday. The two have been charged with assaulting a police officer. The alleged offence took place back in January 2021 during the height of a COVID lockdown in Scotland, when the police entered the Burnetts' home without consent, on suspicion of COVID lockdown rules being broken.
One of the Burnetts’ neighbours had snitched on the family and told the police that they were having a gathering on their property. At the time, having guests over was a breach of COVID regulations, absent extenuating circumstances.
The police used heavy-handed tactics and the new powers acquired by the Coronavirus Act to enter the property and perform a search based on suspicion alone. The daughter, Gabbie Burnett, filmed the altercation with the police and the video went viral.
In the wake of the viral video, many questions were left unanswered. In this interview, Callum Smiles endeavours to find out the backstory behind the viral video and what really happened to the Burnetts on that night in January 2021.
