Canada Border Services Agency lost track of over 29,000 fugitives

In a previous report from 2021, the CBSA admitted it lost track of 2,800 targets for deportation despite those individuals already being convicted of criminal offences.

eskystudio - stock.adobe.com
The Canada Border Services Agency admitted it had 29,248 foreign fugitives at large in the department's "wanted inventory" while deportees totalled 10,041.

The data about the number of foreign nationals loose inside Canada was first reported Friday morning in Blacklock's Reporter.

Losing track of foreign criminals is not a new problem for Canada's border guards.

In a 2021 report to the House of Commons, the CBSA admitted to losing track of 2,800 targets for deportation who were already convicted of criminal offences.

“Criminal cases are very important for public safety,” Auditor General Karen Hogan testified to the public accounts committee in February 2021.

According to previous reporting by Blacklock's, “foreign fugitives have a better than 50-50 chance of dodging deportation, new records show. Of thousands of foreigners ordered out of the country in the past six years, fewer than half, 48 percent, were actually deported.”

