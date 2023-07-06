Canada Day patriotism and Western culture on display at Ponoka Stampede

E-transfer (Canada):

You are almost certainly aware of the world-famous Calgary Stampede which sees well over a million visitors each year, but if it is the only Stampede in Alberta that you have heard of you are missing out big time. Another of the major rodeo stops that cowboys and cowgirls alike look forward to each year is the Ponoka Stampede, which includes not only rodeo but also fairgrounds, a trade show, concerts and just about everything else cowpoke and rodeo fans alike might want to do to pass time on a Canada Day weekend.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Ponoka Stampede, or one of the other small-town rodeos taking across the province all summer, you really should. You get to be more up close and personal with the cow folk and their animal athletes than anywhere else. With record attendance at this year's Ponoka Stampede, it appears that many Albertans agreed.

We spoke with rodeo contestants from the United States and asked them about just how synonymous Canada is with cowboy culture in their eyes. We also checked in with a number of folks who chose to spend their Canada Day down at the Stampede and asked why they believed there was no better place to celebrate this country than at a rodeo. Many shared that the Western values and grit on display at the rodeo are what helped build this province and indeed the country.

Rebel News also had to opportunity to speak to organizers from the indigenous relay race event which made its return to the Ponoka Stampede this year. The relay showcases First Nations cultures in what has been dubbed North America’s first extreme sport, with athletes racing bareback and jumping from horse to horse in dramatic fashion. On Canada Day, the youth edition of the event was taking place. Organizers were emotional as they shared their gratitude for the opportunity to share their culture with the crowd and to pass it along to the indigenous youth participating in the event.

A number of Cowboys also discussed the level of care that goes into ensuring the animals and well taken care of and safe, with many affirming that the animals are treated better than the cowboys and reiterating to old adage that the horses drink and eat before the cowboys do.

We also had the honour of interviewing Ponoka Stampede President Jason Cline and Miss Ponoka Stampede 2023 Kaylee Shantz about the incredible event and to discuss why Albertans really should make the trip down to learn more about the culture and lifestyle that helped build Canada.

With so much negativity and anti-western sentiment coming out of Ottawa, it was refreshing to speak to folks who are proud to be Western, proud to be cowboys and proud to be Canadian.

