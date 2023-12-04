Canada denies entry to dozens of Iranian officials, with dozens more under investigation

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Following a Global News exclusive report into foreign intimidation campaigns by Iranian agents, the federal government has confirmed an investigation into about 100 people in Canada for potential ties to Tehran.

On November 14, the publication asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if his government would designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, amid renewed calls by its critics. "We continue to watch and make sure we’re able to do everything we can that is responsible against the impact of the IRGC," he said.

The IRGC, the paramilitary organization backing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, shot down Ukraine Airlines flight 752 over Tehran on January 8, 2020, with two surface-to-air missiles. The strike killed all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents upon impact.

While the federal government has yet to designate the IRGC a terrorist group, they have taken action against regime agents through immigration laws.

In November 2022, then-public safety minister Marco Mendicino designated Iran a "regime that has engaged in terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations" under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

At least 700 foreign agents either have temporary residence, permanent residence or citizenship in Canada, uttering alleged threats in a bid to silence critics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.https://t.co/HqrA1QV57q — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 18, 2023

That announcement made tens of thousands of Iranian officials and IRGC members inadmissible to Canada, with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) denying entry to dozens of officials and their affiliates.

However, Global learned that roughly 700 people in Canada have suspected ties to Iran and have allegedly threatened Khamenei’s critics while in the country.

As of November 20, CBSA has denied 78 individuals entry into Canada following a review of roughly 17,800 visa applications for potential inadmissibility.

Courtesy of tips from the public and referrals from Immigration Canada, the border agency is investigating 141 persons of interest with status in Canada. Only 38 of those cases have received considerable developments, reported the CBC.

Of those 38, Canada deemed 10 inadmissible with nine others before the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) to assess their admissibility into Canada. Their identities remain disclosed under the Privacy Act.

WATCH: Iran has been rocked by several huge protests in recent weeks since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died after being detained by Iran's morality police late last month.



FULL REPORT from @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/99R3Fuj5q6 pic.twitter.com/V6zMkuwbUg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 4, 2022

"I think any member of the IRGC that willingly served — not conscripts, but willingly served — should be kicked out of the country,” said Kaveh Shahrooz, a human rights activist, lawyer and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

"But ultimately, it doesn't take away from our goal of making the entirety of the IRGC a terrorist organization," he added, earning support from Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre.

"To think that we might have terrorist-linked Iranian regime thugs operating with impunity, spending stolen money and intimidating Canadian Jews and Iranians is appalling," said Poilievre, who pledged a tougher approach on Tehran if elected as prime minister.

In November, he urged Trudeau to take "immediate action to kick them [Iranian agents] out of this country."

Instead, the prime minister defended his government’s record on Iran, referencing a list of measures used to permanently ban senior IRGC members from entering Canada.

Trudeau over the weekend at the human chain for freedom in Iran "enough of the repression, enough of the violation of fundamental human rights, we know it's been enough."pic.twitter.com/wVzpT3KhQ8 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 31, 2022

But a lack of oversight permitted a senior Iranian minister — who served when the IRGC downed flight PS752 — to enter Canada this summer, according to Global.

Eyewitnesses spotted Seyed Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi in Montreal and Toronto on vacation last August. At the time, he reportedly threatened Canadian citizen Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife and daughter perished aboard flight PS752.

"Foreign interference by state and non-state actors targets numerous facets of our society — and those first and most impacted are often diaspora communities," said a Public Safety Canada spokesperson on the matter.

"Any attempts by foreign agents to intimidate or coerce Canadian citizens on Canadian soil is simply unacceptable," reads the statement. "Our government has a series of tools to combat foreign interference. We are continuously looking at ways to adapt our measures in light of evolving threats."

On August 28, Immigration Minister Marc Miller denied Hashemi’s application for temporary residence due to "Iran’s disregard for human rights," with a subsequent three-year ban from entering the country.