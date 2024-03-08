Canada's military unprepared for global threats as almost half of equipment is 'unavailable and unserviceable'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the Trudeau Liberals have contributed to the Canadian military's lack of preparedness as threats around the globe increase.

According to CBC News, a recent internal memo from the Department of National Defence claims "only 58% of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) would be able to respond if called upon in a crisis by NATO allies right now — and almost half of the military's equipment is considered 'unavailable and unserviceable.'"

Marking the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $3.02 billion 'security assistance package' to deter Russian aggression two weeks ago. "We are demonstrating that Canada and other countries will be unflinching in our support for Ukraine over the long term," he said at the time.

Trudeau promises another $3 billion to Ukraine



However, serious concerns remain on whether Ukraine has actually received aid from Canada. Canada also announced it would be providing an additional 800 drones for Ukraine recently, but it's unclear if our military even has that number of drones.

In addition Canada committed four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, but questions remain on whether they have actually made it to the battlefield.

The fact of the matter is much of the military systems pledged to Ukraine simply haven’t gone — either Canada doesn't have them, they’re not suitable for war, or they face considerable shipping delays. You might even say that Trudeau's lying to Ukrainian-Canadians to try and stop the bleeding at the polls.

Defence Minister Bill Blair recently floated the idea of having Canadian troops on the ground in Ukraine in non combat roles training Ukrainian soldiers.

