Trudeau promises another $3 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine

Canada continues to bleed taxpayers dry by sending more foreign aid to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine over the weekend to announce a $3.02 billion 'security assistance package' as the country enters its second year of deterring Russian aggression.

The announcement marks Trudeau’s third visit to Ukraine from the onset of the war in 2022 and the first since last summer when Canada and its NATO allies promised continued economic and military aid to the war-torn country.

At the time, Trudeau announced $541 million in new funding and projects "to provide long-term, multi-year commitments" to Ukraine's security.

"This is a moment for us to both thank Ukraine and demonstrate our solidarity," Trudeau told reporters following a virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

"As they stand and fight for their territorial integrity, their sovereignty, their language, their culture, their very identity and their right to choose their own future, they're also standing and fighting for the international rules-based order and the principles that underpin all of our democracies," he added.

But an internal Department of Finance poll published by Blacklock’s Reporter showed that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine. Only 36% of Canadians oppose ongoing help, whereas 33% have no opinion.

The $3.02 billion funding commitment represents Canada’s contributions for 2024 and proposes an ‘undefined’ framework for Ukraine to access Canada's defence industrial base. It permits Canada to "provide support to Ukraine in the event of future Russian attacks or aggression."

"We are demonstrating that Canada and other countries will be unflinching in our support for Ukraine over the long term," Trudeau said.

That is separate from a recent donation of 800 drones, valued at over $95 million, and an estimated $60 million in parts and ammunition for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets. They are part of a $500 million military aid package announced last year, clarified Defence Minister Bill Blair.

Deliveries are expected to begin this spring, reported Global News.

"They’re in a hurry, and so are we," Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters February 19, who just returned from meetings with NATO allies in Belgium.

Canada previously donated 100 high-resolution drone cameras to Ukraine, and in the past two years has pledged $2.4 billion in military aid, part of $9.7 billion in total assistance to the war-torn country.

During a January 1 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau renewed Canada's unwavering support for the war-torn nation's counter-offensive against Russia. The conflict surpassed its two-year anniversary on February 24.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second winter, Ukrainians can count on Canada's support — for as long as it takes," Trudeau posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Zelenskyy thanked Canada "for the reassurance" they will continue to provide Ukraine with "military and financial assistance."

Among the additional aid promised by the Trudeau Liberals includes an additional $200 million in military assistance and $84.8 million in civilian assistance to pay Ukrainian pensions and deliver essential services to the country.

Canada purchased a $406 million surface-to-air missile system from the U.S. for Ukraine in January 2023 with associated munitions to deter Russian aggression. The system has reportedly still not arrived in Ukraine.