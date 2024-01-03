Trudeau says Canada will support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has renewed Canada's unwavering support of Ukraine following a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to usher in the new year.

On January 1, Trudeau reassured the eastern bloc figure that Canada will support their fight against Russia, which nears the two-year mark. "That's the message I shared on the phone with [Zelenskyy]," he told reporters.

Zelenskyy confirmed their conversation "focused primarily on security," with updates on recent drone strikes by Russia on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Kherson.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Trudeau for his willingness to assist us in protecting the Ukrainian sky, particularly by providing additional NASAMS [National Advanced Surface to Air Missile] systems and missiles," he said. A NASAMS is a short- to medium-range ground-based air defence system that protects against drone, missile and aircraft attacks.

Canada purchased a $406 million surface to air missile system for Ukraine last January with associated munitions to deter Russian aggression at the time.

PMJT says Ukrainians are fighting for the United Nations charter and fundamentals of democracy,



says Canada will do "whatever it takes for as long as it takes to support". pic.twitter.com/QdvBtjzcIN — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 13, 2023

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second winter, Ukrainians can count on Canada's support — for as long as it takes," Trudeau posted on X, formerly Twitter.

According to Budget 2023, loans, grants and military aid to Ukrainians totalled $5.4 billion with "an additional loan of $2.4 billion for 2023."

Last April, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged ongoing aid to the war-torn country until it "wins the war." Canada has given Ukraine nearly $9 billion in aid since the beginning of 2022.

"We will be there until Ukraine wins the war," she earlier told reporters.

Cabinet also proposed an additional $200 million in military aid and $84.8 million in civilian assistance to pay Ukrainian pensions and deliver essential services to the country.

In July, Trudeau announced $541 million in new funding and projects "to provide long-term, multi-year commitments" to Ukraine's security.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged ongoing subsidies to Ukraine until it “wins the war.” After committing to additional loans and grants in Budget 2023, taxpayer aid to the war-torn country is $8 billion and counting.https://t.co/xszKXshZsL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 13, 2023

"It’s one thing to promise the money," said Freeland on August 25, 2022. "It’s another thing for that money to hit Ukrainian bank accounts."

"You don’t need to trust me about this," she added.

On Monday, Zelenskyy thanked Canada once again "for the reassurance" they will continue to provide Ukraine with "military and financial assistance."

However, an internal Department of Finance poll published by Blacklock’s Reporter showed that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine. Only 36% of Canadians oppose ongoing help, whereas 33% have no opinion.

"I know all Canadians are inspired by the [courageous] people of Ukraine," said Freeland, who did not reference the Research On The State Of The Economy poll in her remarks at the time.