Canada's vaccine injury claim program has paid out $6.7 million in compensation in two years
From June 1, 2021, until June 1, 2023, a total of $6,695,716 in compensation has been paid by OXARO to Canadians injured through Canada's vaccination program.
According to data provided to the House of Commons, Canada-wide (excluding Quebec), only 103 out of the 1,859 submitted vaccine injury claims qualified for compensation, just 5.4%.
Of the 1,859 submissions, "467 claims were assessed by a medical review board; 103 were deemed eligible for compensation; 364 of the claims assessed by a medical board were deemed ineligible for compensation; and 240 claims did not meet the eligibility criteria."
The province of Quebec, which manages its own vaccine injury compensation program (VICP) paid submitted injury claims at a higher rate of nearly 14%.
"As of March 31, 2023, the Quebec’s VICP reported that 410 claims were received; 206 claims were assessed by a medical committee and 56 were deemed eligible for compensation; and 150 of the claims assessed by a medical committee were not deemed eligible for compensation."
