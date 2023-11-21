Canada's vaccine injury claim program has paid out $6.7 million in compensation in two years

E-transfer (Canada):

Some Canadian universities are forcing students, faculty, staff and visitors to receive a COVID-19 booster shot — these discriminatory policies must be stopped. Take Action

According to data provided to the House of Commons, Canada-wide (excluding Quebec), only 103 out of the 1,859 submitted vaccine injury claims qualified for compensation, just 5.4%.

The information was disclosed in response to an inquiry from Conservative MP Stephen Ellis to the Health Canada. The numbers were compiled by the external management firm OXARO Canada, which Health Canada had contracted to administer the vaccine injury compensation program.

Of the 1,859 submissions, "467 claims were assessed by a medical review board; 103 were deemed eligible for compensation; 364 of the claims assessed by a medical board were deemed ineligible for compensation; and 240 claims did not meet the eligibility criteria."

The province of Quebec, which manages its own vaccine injury compensation program (VICP) paid submitted injury claims at a higher rate of nearly 14%.

"As of March 31, 2023, the Quebec’s VICP reported that 410 claims were received; 206 claims were assessed by a medical committee and 56 were deemed eligible for compensation; and 150 of the claims assessed by a medical committee were not deemed eligible for compensation."

From June 1, 2021, until June 1, 2023, a total of $6,695,716 in compensation has been paid by OXARO to Canadians injured through Canada's vaccination program.