Canada's fundamental freedoms have been utterly trampled | Brian Peckford joins Ezra Levant

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Brian Peckford, the last of the premiers who signed the Charter of Rights when it was drafted 40 years ago. They discussed the pandemic, freedom, Canada's constitution and the rule of law.

Brian Peckford was just 36 when he became the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador back in 1979; and was almost immediately thrust into the highest stakes interprovincial negotiation since the Confederation of Canada — namely the repatriation of our Constitution from the United Kingdom, and the drafting of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms as part of the Constitution Act of 1982.

He is the last surviving premier from those negotiations — what did those men forty years ago have in mind for our civil liberties? What would they think of our courts today — and how they’ve let the pandemic lockdowns run rampant? Does Premier Peckford have any advice? Does he feel any hope?

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

