Canada's National Debt Clock comes to Toronto

The numbers displayed on the truck are quite shocking and every Canadian should be aware of this matter, with the federal government more than one trillion dollars in debt.

Would you believe me if I told you that the Canadian federal government is more than $1 trillion in debt? Fun fact, it’s true. 

Franco Terrazzano with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has been driving the Debt Clock coast-to-coast across Canada to spread the message on Canada’s debt situation.

According to Franco, this number is increasing by about $4,500 every second. This leaves each individual Canadian on the hook for over $31,000 in government debt. Don’t take my word for it, hear it from Franco himself who has been spreading this message with people across the country.

Ontario Canada Toronto Big Government Canadian Taxpayers Federation
  • By Rebel News

