Canada's passport system is in CHAOS: Sign the petition to fire Minister Karina Gould

Fire Karina Gould Justin Trudeau must fire Karina Gould from her position as Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development due to her disastrous management of the Canadian passport backlog.

The federal government has lost control of the Passport Canada service. The Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, Karina Gould — who is in charge of the passport bureaucracy — does not appear to be taking any meaningful action to rectify the chaos that is occurring at Canada's various passport offices.

More than 18,000 Service Canada employees continue to work at home, paid for by taxpayers who, for their part, are not receiving the services they need.

Even more horrifying is the fact that these taxpaying citizens are waiting days and nights at the door of the passport office to hope that they will be able to leave in time for their trip. Unfortunately, what we observed at the Montreal passport office was countless people who lost their flights due to the massive delays.

This is truly unacceptable. Many Canadians are seeing thousands of dollars of their own money go down the drain due to the incompetence of the Liberal government.

Please sign the petition to fire Karina Gould from her position as Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development for her disastrous management of this entirely avoidable situation.