Canadian Armed Forces website targeted by pro-India hackers

The Canadian Armed Forces' website faced a cyberattack this Wednesday, with the “Indian Cyber Force” hacking group claiming responsibility. The group, known for its pro-India stance, shared evidence of their cyber breach on social platforms including Telegram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Their prediction that the disruption would last for two hours was accurate, as confirmed by Globe and Mail.

Daniel Le Bouthillier, spokesperson for the Department of National Defence, stated the disruption was detected around noon, but the site was functional again by late afternoon. He also clarified that the affected site was distinct from the main web infrastructure of both the Canadian government and the Department of National Defence, asserting, “We have no indication of broader impacts to our systems.”

Indian Hackers hacked Canada Army website ! pic.twitter.com/JVwmM0UlsG — Analyst 🕵🏽 (@bharat_builder) September 28, 2023

Interestingly, just a week before the attack, the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's intelligence agency, warned of a potential increase in cyberattacks. This warning came close to the timing of a message from the Indian Cyber Force to Canada on September 20, urging the nation to “get ready to feel the power” of their capabilities.

Two days after this message, the group expressed its dissatisfaction with Canada's recent actions and comments perceived as anti-India, stating that “allegations and anti-India politics really crossed the limits,” per Indian tech website The Wire.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked India to an alleged extrajudicial assassination, Public Safety Canada assured residents their foreign interference inquiry would exclude India. https://t.co/gQ08JOHzdk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2023

This cyberattack comes amidst rising tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi.

The strain in the relationship intensified after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of involvement in the death of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India has denied these allegations.