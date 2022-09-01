Canadian Association of Journalists pens letter to Trudeau ‘urging’ him and MPs to ‘develop plans to protect journalists’

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), an “independent, not-for-profit organization that provides advocacy and professional development for journalists across Canada,” unveiled today that they are seeking protection from “hate,” by urging the prime minister and other leaders to take action in their defence.

On Twitter today, the organization announced that “47 journalism associations and media outlets signed a letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 13 MPs, politicians and party leaders to develop plans to protect journalists.”

The organization isn't just seeking assistance from politicians. They are also strongly advocating for backing from the police. In another message posted to Twitter today, the group stated, “We are asking police forces to take several immediate steps to address the current incidents and to work with our organizations to combat abuse of journalists and all victims of online hate and harassment.”

CAJ also posted a message to the social media platform asking that “police forces review and improve their respective processes for making complaints of hate speech and harassment.”

The prime minister, the CAJ, and other leaders did not defend Rebel News' reporter David Menzies after he was manhandled by Justin Trudeau's security. Watch for yourself.