Canadian censors won't stock Andrew Lawton's convoy book — but you can still buy Mein Kampf
Chatpers Indigo won't tell Lawton why they refuse to carry 'The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks That Shook The World'.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed 'Canadian-style censorship' making its way to China.
What's Canadian-style censorship?
True North's Andrew Lawton wrote a best selling book about the convoy to Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks That Shook The World was a best seller in multiple categories before it was even published. Yet, Canada's largest physical book retailer, Chapters Indigo, won't stock it and won't say why.
But if you need a copy of Mein Kampf or The Communist Manifesto, Chapters Indigo has you covered.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.