Canadian censors won't stock Andrew Lawton's convoy book — but you can still buy Mein Kampf

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed 'Canadian-style censorship' making its way to China.

What's Canadian-style censorship?

True North's Andrew Lawton wrote a best selling book about the convoy to Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks That Shook The World was a best seller in multiple categories before it was even published. Yet, Canada's largest physical book retailer, Chapters Indigo, won't stock it and won't say why.

But if you need a copy of Mein Kampf or The Communist Manifesto, Chapters Indigo has you covered.

