Canadian government commits to providing Americans access to abortion pill if Mifepristone is banned in the U.S.
Karina Gould, the Minister of Families, expressed her concern about the trend in U.S. legislation to make it a criminal offense for women to seek abortion access.
In the event that the controversial drug mifepristone gets banned in the United States, the Canadian government has stated its commitment to enabling Americans to obtain access to the abortion pill.
"And so, you know, we need to be very thoughtful about how we do this to make sure that we don't further endanger, you know, American women seeking access to reproductive healthcare and services, as well as healthcare providers," Gould said, Townhall reported.
After Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that mifepristone should not be allowed due to allegations of the FDA fast-tracking its approval for widespread "elective chemical abortions," the 5th Circuit Court overlooked the case to remove the medication from the market. On Friday, the Supreme Court halted a federal judge's order that aimed to restrict access to mifepristone.
Prior to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last year, Gould had stated that individuals could obtain abortions in Canada, where regulations are usually less stringent than in the United States and the procedure is available at later stages of pregnancy.
"If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided," Gould said.
Mike Pence, the former Vice President, indicated that Americans should not be permitted access to mifepristone owing to its expedited production for commercial purposes.
"I'd like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn," Pence said on CBS's 'Face The Nation.'"
"I have deep concerns about the way the Food and Drug Administration went about approving mifepristone 20 years ago."
Pence asserted that the United States bears the responsibility of safeguarding the "unborn" and stated his view that the medication puts women seeking it at risk of health complications.
Previously, Pence has expressed his stance on abortion, declaring himself as pro-life and advocating for a 15-week ban on the procedure to serve as the minimum national standard.
