Canadian government set to resume funding for UNRWA

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari and THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

CBC News has reported that the Canadian federal government is set to resume funding for UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinians.

As disclosed by a senior government official, Canada's international development minister is anticipated to announce supplementary funding alongside the scheduled $25 million payment in April.

This decision comes after the Canadian government temporarily stopped funding in January following Israel's revelations that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Govt to resume funding to UNWRA https://t.co/Wzl59pkLm6 "The government source says Canadian officials have received an interim report from the United Nations examining the allegations. Based on that information, the Canadian government is comfortable resuming funding" — David Mulroney (@David_Mulroney) March 6, 2024

UNRWA promptly terminated the employment of the 12 staff members on January 26 following Israel's allegations.

This is a stunning allegation. A much higher number than originally reported. If it's true, UNWRA should be shut down immediately. https://t.co/gCr1AcO0Lp — Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) March 5, 2024

Based on an interim UN report, Canadian officials are confident in resuming funding, states the government source.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen was scheduled to officially announce the decision at a news conference on Wednesday morning. However, the event was cancelled, but it is expected to be rescheduled.

Hussen said, "As UNWRA undertakes this investigation, Canada will not reduce its support to the people of Gaza. Canada will continue to work with other partners to provide life-saving assistance to civilians in Gaza."

Canada unequivocally condemns the October 7th attack on Israel. I am deeply troubled by the allegations relating to some UNRWA employees. I have instructed Global Affairs Canada to pause all additional funding to UNRWA pending the outcome of the investigation. Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/YfEbwhKvzx — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) January 26, 2024

"The allegations from Israel as well as Canada's decision to pause funding ratcheted up the political debate around UNRWA in Canada's Parliament," stated CBC. "Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the agency of being a "terrorist organization" and promised to cut funding if he becomes prime minister."

1/ Meet 🇺🇸-funded UNRWA teacher Elham Mansour. On Facebook she writes: “By Allah, anyone who can kill and slaughter any Zionist & Israeli criminal, and doesn’t do so, doesn’t deserve to live. Kill and pursue them everywhere. All Israel deserves is death.” https://t.co/xCy56AiJd3 pic.twitter.com/7Nk74k9FV9 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 15, 2022

For years, the Israeli government has expressed dissatisfaction with UNRWA and has actively pursued defunding the agency.

Israel accuses UNRWA of perpetuating the Palestinian refugee crisis, alleging that it allows members of armed groups to infiltrate its ranks and utilize its facilities, said CBC.

Additionally, Israel claims that UNRWA schools indoctrinate Palestinian children with an ideology advocating armed resistance against Israel.

UNRWA responds by stating that it implements significant measures to prevent infiltration by armed groups and emphasizes its commitment to educating its staff about the importance of maintaining neutrality.