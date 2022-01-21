Canadian truckers 'Freedom Convoy 2022' set to depart B.C. for Ottawa to protest vaccine mandate

Twitter/Cameron Hildebrand

A coalition of Canadian truckers is preparing to drive across the country to protest a federal vaccine mandate in Canada's capital.

Three separate convoys of truckers will be travelling along routes starting from British Columbia in the west, Newfoundland in the east, and Windsor, Ontario in the south, all departing at separate times so as to arrive jointly in Ottawa on January 29.

The very first leg of the convoy is set to depart from Prince Rupert, B.C. on Saturday morning at 7:00am. Several groups across the country have planned protests in support of the cause, for various times and locations along the convoy's route to the capital.

The nationwide movement is being launched in protest of a federal vaccine mandate that came into effect January 15, requiring all commercial truck drivers crossing into Canada to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A separate mandate imposed by the United States is set to come into effect January 22 that will require all non-resident truck drivers to be fully vaccinated in order to cross the border into the U.S.

The federal vaccine mandate for truckers has already caused significant supply chain chaos, with delays and shortages affecting regions across the country.

The mandate could result in a loss of 12,000 to 16,000 cross-border commercial drivers, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance .

A Go Fund Me page for the cause, dubbed 'Freedom Convoy 2022', has raised more than $900,000 at the time of writing to help with food, lodgings and fuel for the truckers.

The page's authors stated the following:

To our Fellow Canadians, the time for political over reach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet. We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from Tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, well now its happening to us. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive. It's our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don't our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back. We are asking for Donations to help with the costs of fuel, food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.

But it's a small price to pay for our freedoms. We thank you all for your Donations and know that you are helping reshape this once beautiful country back to the way it was.

Rebel News will be on the ground to cover sections of the convoy as it travels across Canada toward Ottawa.