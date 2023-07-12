National vaccine pushers are recommending a COVID-19 booster, citing logistics over science

CPAC/ Shelley Deeks

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is pushing yet another COVID-19 booster on Canadians, outlined in a recent guidance document for planning a fall 2023 vaccination program.

“A booster dose starting in the fall of 2023 is expected to increase protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 symptomatic and severe disease that has waned since the last booster vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection,” according to their rationale for issuing the recommendation.

The NACI continues to recommend concurrent administration of COVID-19 vaccines with other vaccines such as routine childhood vaccines and flu shots. Their advice is not based on science or safety, but rather operational and logistical reasoning:

“In the fall of 2023, it is anticipated that jurisdictions will likely combine the COVID-19 and influenza vaccination campaigns for operational and logistical reasons. For all currently vaccine-eligible age-groups, concurrent administration of any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines has the potential to increase program efficiency and may also increase vaccine coverage.”

This recommendation is in direct conflict with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers themselves, who declare in their product monographs that they did not study whether administering these injections at the same time as other vaccines was safe, or effective.

Canadians may be used as the test subjects for a novel pharmaceutical by the very institutions that claim to uphold health and safety.



At that time, Health Canada confirmed to Rebel News that “NACI recommendations for use and other information set out within the statements may differ from that set out in the product monographs of the Canadian manufacturers of the vaccines.”

Yet in their own document, NACI appears to ignore their own evidence in favour of an “operational” recommendation.

The NACI guidance document noted higher reactogenicity (adverse events) following concurrent administration of mRNA injections with other vaccines and a reduced immunologic response. But still, NACI makes this blanket recommendation for anyone aged six months and up.

According to NACI, “immunization is particularly important for those at increased risk of COVID-19 infection or severe disease.” This category includes “individuals who are pregnant.”

Pfizer’s own data shows harrowing instances of infant death and spontaneous abortion in 28 out of 29 pregnancy outcomes recorded.

In the House of Commons, Health Canada claims that they reviewed this data seven months before it was published – determining that they “did not identify new safety concerns.”

Rebel News’ inquiry to the health regulator about this timeline discrepancy remains unanswered.

NACI chair Shelley Deeks was part of a team of investigators who received a $3.5 million-dollar grant for “vaccine readiness” three months before the novel injections were authorized under emergency use legislation.

Independent medical research firm founder Deanna McLeod refers to these funding opportunities as the hijacking of the Canadian healthcare system.

“The amount of money that went through out government to people to decrease vaccine hesitancy leading up to the rollout of these COVID-19 vaccines was incredible. Why were we telling people not to be hesitant around COVID-19 vaccines before we knew that they were safe?” she asks.

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, an expert in evidence-based medicine and research methodology, says that the science shows these injections do not provide sterilizing immunity.

“They did not stop infection, replication or transmission. In fact, very early on (and thus why we knew vaccine mandates were moot and had no basis) we saw that there was no difference in terms of viral load and transmission risk between a vaccinated and unvaccinated person,” he says, sourcing Gazit, Riemersa, Chau, Shitrit, Brown, Hetemaki et al.

By July 31, 2021, Riemersma observed:

"No difference in viral loads when comparing unvaccinated individuals to those who have vaccine 'breakthrough' infections. Furthermore, individuals with vaccine breakthrough infections frequently test positive with viral loads consistent with the ability to shed infectious viruses." Results indicate that “if vaccinated individuals become infected with the delta variant, they may be sources of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to others."

Yet NACI claims in their document that “rates of infection and severe disease are lowest for those recently vaccinated.” They source the Public Health Agency of Canada’s surveillance division, that no longer reports data on cases following vaccination.

“We used to publish data on the vaccination status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths to help understand the impact of vaccination on COVID-19. We can no longer use this data for this purpose for the following reasons,” it reads.

The last update that included vaccination status was on October 14, 2022 and included data from December 14, 2020 and September 25, 2022.

Dr. Alexander says that because there is no science anywhere globally to justify the injections (and certainly no more boosters), he is working in tandem with other medical practitioners and researchers to bring a telehealth approach where Canadians can become more empowered in their health care decisions through The Wellness Company Canada.