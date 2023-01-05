Canadians force Trudeau Liberals to blink on Bill C-21

By National Firearms Association National Firearms Association The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms. Join the NFA

The universal outrage by Canadians directed at the Trudeau Liberals' Bill C-21 gun confiscation bill has caused not only Conservative MPs, but now also NDP and even certain Liberal MPs to question the bill and stall its progress in Parliament.

There's no doubt that Justin Trudeau wants to disarm Canadians and confiscate lawfully owned property, instead of targeting violent recidivist criminals who terrorize the streets of Canadian cities.

Why? Because Trudeau believes violent criminals are victims of society and that Canadians who own and use firearms lawfully and responsibly are a danger to public safety.

We've been living in a crazy, upside-down, bizarro Canada since Trudeau was elected in 2015, but now he's gone too far. The rights, freedoms and property of every Canadian are in danger. If Trudeau can confiscate firearms, what other property is next? Where does it end?

The outrage and blowback from Canadians have stopped him for now, but we need to keep the pressure on the Conservatives, NDP and even the Liberals to stop their mass gun confiscation plans and their flagrant contempt for the property rights of Canadians.

Becoming a member of Canada's National Firearms Association is the way for you to stand with us in protecting your Canadian right and cultural tradition of firearms ownership.

