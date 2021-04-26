Canadians need fitness facilities: Professional bodybuilder speaks out

Justin Jensen is very concerned about the effect ongoing lockdowns are having on the mental and physical health of Canadians.

Justin is a registered massage therapist and a competitive bodybuilder, who has looked at the data and is very concerned with what he is seeing.

Government lockdowns will serve to exacerbate the things that make COVID-19 worse for those who contract it.

Lack of activity and a sedentary lifestyle contribute to the comorbidities, like heart disease and diabetes, that make the infectious disease more fatal.

I sat down with Justin at his Edmonton office to talk about the lockdown on gyms and personal trainers, who is it that he thinks the government is listening to instead of real experts in personal health, and what he thinks lockdowns will do to society going forward.