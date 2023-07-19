The feds are pursuing anyone associated with January 6 — except Ray Epps. Why?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra delved into the internal American crisis in a feature with Ben Weingarten, Senior Contributor to The Federalist and columnist at Newsweek.

Ben and Ezra discussed the news that Ray Epps is suing Fox News and its former host Tucker Carlson for defamation, in relation to alleging that he was an undercover government agent who incited the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"It's hard to imagine someone caught more red-handed in, from the government's perspective, provoking an insurrection, a massive domestic terrorist attack," according to the left's perspective, said Ben. While the government has prosecuted dozens of participants in the Jan. 6 events, including non-violent offenders, Epps has never been charged.

"You have a person who was there, right when the breach occurred, who was clearly calling for this with his rhetoric on camera, who's affiliated with an organization that's been pursued, why isn't he pursued?" Ben explained that these questions are labelled conspiracy theorizing, even though we know through court filings that there were government agents on the ground that day.

"Why won't government authorities give straight answers about whether and to what extend there were informants, other assets on the ground?" he asked. "What were they doing that day. Were they coordinating with people who engaged in violence or other acts of criminality that day? And every single time these questions come up in Congressional hearings, FBI officials, Justice Department officials, they stonewall time and time again."

