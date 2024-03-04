Not a joke! Carbon tax and MPs salaries both to rise on April 1

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 1, 2024.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), to discuss the upcoming carbon tax and MP pay hike next month.

"The Trudeau government seems either not to know the struggles Canadians are going through or just doesn't care because on April 1, the joke's on you dear taxpayer — the government is raising the carbon tax again," said Franco.

Also happening on April 1? The government's automatic raise for Members of Parliament and Senators. The CTF estimates that the salary of backbench MPs will rise to over $200,000, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's salary is set to hit above $400,000. "There is no job in the private sector that he could possibly get on the merits that would pay him more than 100 grand," Ezra said. "The idea that he's getting a raise after his misconduct, his incompetence, his failure is shocking to me."

This is the fifth pay raise for MPs since 2020, Franco said. "I haven't seen a single Member of Parliament truly attack the Member of Parliament pay race, while the Liberals could stop it tomorrow."